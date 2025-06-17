Trump Mobile's T1 phone: How much will the gold smartphone cost and how to pre-order now?

The Trump family on Monday said it is starting a new mobile phone service. The president's son, Eric, said that the new venture is called Trump Mobile and it will sell phones that will be built in the US. He further announced a new mobile phone and service, called T1 Phone, which will be gold and is ‘proudly designed and built in the United States’. Trump Mobile is introducing a new gold phone(X and AP)

The T1 Phone is currently available for pre-order, per the Trump Mobile website. The phone will be available in September. Customers can also subscribe to ‘Trump Mobile’ with their current mobile device.

Read More: Trump Mobile released, T1 phone to be launched Sept 2025 | What do they offer?

“Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” Eric Trump said in a statement on Monday.

The Trump Organization said the new, gold-coloured phone available for USD 499 in August, called the T1 Phone, won't be designed or made by Trump Mobile, but by another company.

Cost of the T1 Phone

Retail Price: The T1 Phone is priced at $499. A $100 deposit is required for pre-orders.

Service Plan: The accompanying “47 Plan” costs $47.45/month, offering unlimited talk, text, and data, plus extras like telehealth and roadside assistance.

Release Date

Announced Release: Trump Mobile’s press release states the T1 Phone will launch in August 2025, but the official website lists September 2025.

Pre-Order Status: Pre-orders are open as of June 16, 2025, with a $100 deposit.

Read More: Trump Mobile copying Obama's phone strategy? Here's how the two plans are different

The T1 runs Android 15 with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), 50MP main camera, 12GB RAM, 256GB expandable storage, 5,000mAh battery, and features like a headphone jack and AI Face Unlock. However, the chipset is unspecified, and the camera quality is questioned. A 250-seat customer service center will be set up in the US to assist subscribers. Customers will be able to switch to the Trump Mobile network with their current phones,or connect with the new Android-based T1.