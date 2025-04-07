Trump Organizations' India partner Tribeca Developers announces dedicated rental housing platform

Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, announced the launch of Trilive on April 7. This dedicated rental housing development platform aims to redefine urban living, the company said, adding that the first project under this new platform will be in Mumbai's Andheri area. Mumbai real estate update: Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, announced the launch of Trilive on April 7. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

According to Tribeca, Trilive is designed to address the growing housing needs of millions of millennials across India’s top cities by providing high-quality, managed rental housing solutions.

Tribeca also announced a strategic partnership with Housr, a co-living operator in India.

For its inaugural project, Trilive has partnered with Starwing Group, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, to acquire 650 studio apartments in Marol, Andheri. To meet surging demand, the company plans to develop or acquire similar studio apartment projects across major Indian cities.

The Mumbai launch will feature the sale of the first 300 studio apartments, offering investors a targeted 6% rental yield—significantly higher than the typical 2–4% yields in India’s residential real estate market. The company added in the statement that these units come with a 9-year lease commitment from Housr, ensuring steady returns.

The statement added that each studio, priced at ₹70 lacks, will offer modern amenities, including private balconies, panoramic city views, a gym, coworking spaces, mini theatres, rooftop lounges, and more—all managed through Housr’s digital platform.

According to the company, investors can enjoy assured rental income, zero vacancy concerns, and hassle-free maintenance thanks to Housr’s full-stack property management services.

“With Trilive, our goal is to serve the vast unmet need of working professionals in India—high-quality, managed rental housing,” said Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers.

“There just isn’t enough quality supply of studio apartments to meet demand. In a city like Mumbai, we couldn’t find a single building suitable for luxury-managed living for over five years. With Trilive, we’re aiming to scale rapidly by adding 7,000–8,000 beds across India in the next 2–3 years,” said Deepak Anand, Co-founder & CEO of Housr.

The company highlighted that India’s metro cities are home to nearly 10 million single millennials working in corporate jobs—young professionals who prefer renting over buying and typically seek around 200 sq ft of personal space, ideally in a well-designed studio apartment.

Yet, with studios making up less than 0.5% of India’s vast housing stock, there is a stark supply shortage. While these millennials embrace modern lifestyles across categories like fashion, travel, and tech, their housing options remain outdated, often limited to shared apartments or aging rental units, the company further added.

First Trump-branded office in India

In a related development, Tribeca Developers had earlier announced plans in March 2025 for the first Trump Organization-branded commercial office tower in Pune, Maharashtra.

According to the company, Trump World Center Pune will have over 1.6 million sq ft and over 27 floors of office space.

This will be the Trump Organisation's first commercial office project in India and its second in Pune.