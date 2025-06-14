Naples plane crash: Small aircraft goes down near Golden Gate Estates, Florida

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed near Golden Gate Estates in Naples, Florida. According to early reports shared on social media, the plane went down in a field east of Golden Gate Boulevard East and 6th Avenue SE. A small plane has crashed in Naples, Florida.(UnSplash)

Local residents said they received alerts from the Collier County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident. Social media posts also claim that two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash and that both escaped without injuries.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement or confirmed the details of the crash.

Witness Reports

Several witnesses took to social media to report the crash, with many attributing it to bad weather.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Wonder what’s up with this? Another airplane crash? The weather is terrible right now. Update: 2 people on board, no injuries!”

Another reported: “Small plane crash reported in Golden Gate Estates (Naples) — Plane reg N28SK.”