Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naples plane crash: Small aircraft goes down near Golden Gate Estates, Florida

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 14, 2025 04:44 AM IST

A small plane has reportedly crashed near Golden Gate Estates in Naples, Florida.

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed near Golden Gate Estates in Naples, Florida. According to early reports shared on social media, the plane went down in a field east of Golden Gate Boulevard East and 6th Avenue SE.

A small plane has crashed in Naples, Florida.(UnSplash)
A small plane has crashed in Naples, Florida.(UnSplash)

Local residents said they received alerts from the Collier County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident. Social media posts also claim that two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash and that both escaped without injuries.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement or confirmed the details of the crash.

Witness Reports

Several witnesses took to social media to report the crash, with many attributing it to bad weather.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Wonder what’s up with this? Another airplane crash? The weather is terrible right now. Update: 2 people on board, no injuries!”

Another reported: “Small plane crash reported in Golden Gate Estates (Naples) — Plane reg N28SK.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Naples plane crash: Small aircraft goes down near Golden Gate Estates, Florida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On