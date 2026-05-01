'Gaadi kholo': Frantic BJP workers raise storm over Trinamool vehicle outside counting centre | WATCH

A ruckus erupted outside a counting centre in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur on Thursday night after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehicle was spotted near the premises and BJP workers gathered around demanding it be opened up. BJP workers alleged EVM tampering by Mamata Banerjee's TMC. (ANI/HT) The incident took place outside Sakhawat Memorial School, which is being used as a counting centre and EVM strongroom location. BJP supporters gathered at the site and demanded that the vehicle be opened for inspection, alleging possible irregularities ahead of counting on May 4. In a video by news agency ANI, BJP workers were seen surrounding the vehicle and attempting to block it from moving.

“They (TMC) will put duplicate machines and tamper with them... What is a TMC vehicle doing outside the counting centre?” a BJP worker told ANI. “Gaadi kholo (open the car),” supporters repeatedly shouted while surrounding the vehicle. Another worker alleged that the van might be carrying suspicious material and claimed it was linked to alleged attempts to influence the counting process. “There is something in the vehicle. Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle. The vehicle will not be allowed to move,” he said.