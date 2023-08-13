Gadar 2 exclusive screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on request by President Murmu? PIB fact checks claim

The Indian government's fact check unit on Sunday dismissed claims made in media reports that a special screening of the Bollywood film Gadar 2 is being organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the request of President Droupadi Murmu. The clarification termed the film's screening as a regular affair that takes place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and further added that Murmu is not attending the programme.

President Droupadi Murmu.(President of India Twitter)

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking unit called the claim ‘fake’ and said, 'It is a regular screening that happens in Rashtrapati Bhavan and President had not wished for any such special screening."

Sharing a screenshot of one such media report, it informed, “President is not attending the screening.”

Several media outlets on Friday reported that the makers of Gadar 2 are organising a special screening of the film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The reports quoted the film's director and producer Anil Sharma saying that the team received a call from the censor board informing that President Murmu wishes to watch the film. Sharma had also expressed joy over the “special request” by the President and informed that the screening would take place on Sunday.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been successful so far at the box office. The film showcased the protagonists Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy. It is set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971 with Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

In 2001, Anil Sharma directed the romantic-action drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office back then as well. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolved around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.