Gadkari approves 1,674 cr to complete last 2 stretches of East-West Corridor

SILCHAR: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has approved ₹1,674 crore rupees to complete construction of two highway stretches in Assam’s North Cachar Hills, the only remaining part of the East-West Corridor which connects Assam’s Silchar to Gujarat’s Porbandar.

The 3,300 kilometre long corridor is part Golden Quadrilateral, a dream project of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which started almost two decades back.

Construction of the corridor has been completed in other parts of India except two stretches in Assam’s North Cachar Hills district - 49.23km-long Narimbunglo to Harangajao and 25.25km-long Balacherra to Harengajao.

Nitin Gadkari communicated his approval to Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy on Wednesday. The National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI, has allotted the project to Ahmedabad based construction agency Dineschandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd, Rajdeep Roy said, quoting the minister.

“This is a special project which is very close to our heart because it was started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. We can now expect that road will be motorable within a few years,” Rajdeep Roy told HT after meeting Gadkari.

According to Roy, Nitin Gadkari wanted to get a survey report and for that, a team of experts recently travelled from Silchar to Harenganao through this under-construction road.

Nitin Gadkari, while unveiling a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at zero point of the East-West Corridor in Assam’s Silchar in December 2020, announced that the construction will be completed in March 2023. During the event, he assured that he’ll come to Silchar again to inaugurate the road.

“The 25-km strech between Balacherra to Harengajao will be completed by next year and the minister wanted to get progress report. We did several survey and reports were sent to the minister. We have asked the construction company to give us a fresh progress report,” Rajdeep said.

In a letter, Gadkari also told Roy that the Narimbanglo-Jatinga section and Jatinga Junction-Harangajao section of NH-54 was approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode. ”The work will be started shortly,” Gadkari said.

Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Barak Valley part of Assam are connected to mainland India through Meghalaya. There have been several issues. By completing the East-West Corridor four-lane construction project, transportation will be smoother for this part of the country.