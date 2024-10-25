Menu Explore
Gaganyaan: ISRO, Dept of Biotechnology sign MoU to boost space biotech research

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 25, 2024 05:59 PM IST

ISRO chairman S Somanath said the whole idea was to make a business case and ecosystem in India for future ideas of space colonisation.

The Department of Biotechnology and Indian Space Research Organisation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in space biotechnology research, with focus on microgravity research, space bio-manufacturing, bioastronautics and space biology.

The lift-off of the Gaganyaan test vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on October 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)
The application will be in Gaganyaan — the human space flight endeavour led by ISRO. The key challenges in space missions, according to Hanamantray Baluragi, director of Human Space Programme at ISRO, are the continuous availability of nutrients, preservation of food, microgravity and radiation, health hazards such as cancers, cataracts, bone and muscle loss among others. The MoU will help address these issues using biotechnology.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said the whole idea was to make a business case and ecosystem in India for future ideas of space colonisation.

“The ecosystem in India should change. We cannot lag behind,” he said, adding that India should also pursue research on terraforming and other capabilities. “I have been saying India needs a space biologist,” he said.

