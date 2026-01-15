Panaji, Several years after permitting offshore and onshore casinos in the tourist state, the mandated rules to regulate them under the Goa Public Gambling Act are yet to be vetted by the law department. Gaming commissioner appointed, but Goa casino rules still pending: CM Sawant

Replying to a question by MLA Aleixo Lourenco during the winter session of the assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes was appointed as the Gaming Commissioner in January 2020 for the purposes of the Goa Public Gambling Act.

The casino-related matters in the coastal state are presently being regulated under provisions of the Goa Public Gambling Act, 1976, as the rules under the Act are in the final stage of vetting by the law department, he said.

Since the Goa Public Gambling Rules are yet to be finalised, casino operations are being processed in accordance with the parent Act and its amendments, along with the terms and conditions prescribed under a government notification issued in November 1995 and amended from time to time, he informed.

The chief minister said the role and powers of the Gaming Commissioner, including oversight of casino activities, are presently governed by provisions of the Act and the existing notifications.

Replying to queries on mechanisms to check the profile of casino clients, their source of money, the amount spent by players, issuance of entry tickets and maintenance of visitor records, Sawant said these aspects would be governed under the statutory framework once the rules are notified.

He also said the Gaming Commissioner has been appointed to exercise control over gambling activities in designated areas as provided under the law, and that the regulatory framework continues to operate under the existing legal provisions until the new rules come into force.

Responding to another question on the issue of casinos, Sawant said that licences have been issued to six casinos in the state to conduct live gaming, while action has been taken against onshore casinos found running illegal live gaming activities.

He clarified that no relaxation has been granted under the Goa Public Gambling Act, 1976, for conducting live gaming in land-based casinos.

On enforcement action, Sawant said a total of five cases were registered between 2022 and 2025 against onshore casinos found operating illegal live gaming.

Casino operations in the state are regulated under the Goa Public Gambling Act and violations are dealt with in accordance with the law, he added.

