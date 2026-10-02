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Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check October 2 bank holiday status

Are banks open today on Gandhi Jayanti? Here’s what customers need to know about branch closures and available banking services.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 13:39:23 IST
By Roshan Tony
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Bank branches across India will remain closed on Friday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The holiday is listed in the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday matrix, customers will not be able to access regular branch services on the day.

Bank branches will remain closed on October 2 ( Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Bank branches will remain closed on October 2 ( Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. With the holiday falling on Friday this year, customers planning to visit a bank branch for routine services will have to make arrangements accordingly.

Also read: Gandhi, the man and the idea, lives on in Hindustani

Why are banks closed on October 2?

Deep Dive

Why are banks closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti?

Banks are closed on October 2 as it is recognized as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India holiday matrix, specifically for Gandhi Jayanti.

What banking services are available on Gandhi Jayanti?

While bank branches are closed, customers can still utilize ATMs and digital platforms for UPI transactions and other banking services.

When will banks reopen after Gandhi Jayanti in 2026?

Banks will reopen on October 3, 2026, the day following Gandhi Jayanti, though specific schedules may vary based on location and individual bank policies.
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October 2 is listed as a bank holiday in the RBI holiday matrix on account of Gandhi Jayanti. As a result, regular banking activities that require customers to visit a branch will not be available on Friday.

The closure applies to physical bank branches. Customers can continue to use banking services through digital channels.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 150+ best wishes, images, quotes and status to share with friends and family on October 2

Will ATMs and UPI work on Gandhi Jayanti?

Customers can continue to use ATMs for routine cash withdrawals and other services available through the machines.

UPI-based payments can also be used for digital transactions. Customers can make payments using their usual UPI applications without visiting a bank branch.

Other digital banking facilities will also be available for transactions. Customers who need to transfer money or make payments can therefore use available digital channels instead of visiting a branch.

However, services that require physical interaction with bank officials will have to wait until branches reopen.

Also read: ₹500: How small digital spends can add up to big monthly expenses">86% of UPI transactions below 500: How small digital spends can add up to big monthly expenses

When will banks reopen?

October 3 (Saturday) is the next day after the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Customers can plan their branch visits from the next scheduled working day, subject to the applicable holiday schedule of their bank and location.

Those who have urgent banking requirements can use ATMs, UPI and other available digital banking services while branches remain closed.

Customers should also check with their respective banks for any branch-specific changes before visiting.

Also read: Bank holidays in October 2026: Full list of public, festival holidays across India

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays

October 2026210171920212223262931
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayawada


Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
Banks’ Closing of Accounts


Holiday DescriptionDay
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti2
Mahalaya Amavasye10
Maha Saptami17
Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami19
Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja20
Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)21
Durga Puja (Dasain)22
Durga Puja (Dasain)23
Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday26
Karva Chauth29
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday31


View All
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Tony

Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.

october 2gandhi jayantireserve bank of india
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