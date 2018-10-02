Gandhi Jayanti live updates: PM Modi pays homage, political leaders visit Rajghat, Swachh Awards to be given
October 2nd marks the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders paying their respects at the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat.
9:15am IST
9:10am IST
8:45am IST
8:40am IST
8:25am IST
7:40am IST
7:36am IST
7:31am IST
7:25am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and will attend several programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy.
“Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Modi offered floral tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning, and will later visit Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.
The day will mark the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Gandhi.
Follow live updates here:
Maharshtra CM takes out padyatra to mark occasion
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis takes part in ‘Padayatra’ in Nagpur.
UP CM Adityanath marks Gandhi Jayanti
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to MK Gandhi.
PM at Vijayghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visits Vijayghat, the memorial for Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversary is also on October 2.
Students of Kalyan Railway School painted a local train to mark Mahatma Gandhi ‘s birth anniversary as well as create awareness for Swacch Bharat. PM Modi had launched the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti in 2014.
President Ram Nath Kovind visits Rajghat
PM Modi at Rajghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Rajghat.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute
UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi offers flowers in tribute to mark the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Delhi CM and his deputy at Rajghat
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offers tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to mark the freedom fighter’s 149th birth anniversary.