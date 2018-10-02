Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 02, 2018-Tuesday
New Delhi
LIVE BLOG

Gandhi Jayanti live updates: PM Modi pays homage, political leaders visit Rajghat, Swachh Awards to be given

October 2nd marks the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders paying their respects at the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 02, 2018 09:36 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and will attend several programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy.

“Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi offered floral tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning, and will later visit Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.

The day will mark the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Gandhi.

Follow live updates here:

9:15am IST

Maharshtra CM takes out padyatra to mark occasion

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis takes part in ‘Padayatra’ in Nagpur.

9:10am IST

UP CM Adityanath marks Gandhi Jayanti

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to MK Gandhi.

8:45am IST

PM at Vijayghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visits Vijayghat, the memorial for Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversary is also on October 2.

8:40am IST

Students of Kalyan Railway School painted a local train to mark Mahatma Gandhi ‘s birth anniversary as well as create awareness for Swacch Bharat. PM Modi had launched the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti in 2014.

8:25am IST

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Rajghat

7:40am IST

PM Modi at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Rajghat.

7:36am IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi offers flowers in tribute to mark the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

7:31am IST

Delhi CM and his deputy at Rajghat

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

7:25am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offers tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to mark the freedom fighter’s 149th birth anniversary.