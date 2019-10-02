e-paper
‘Beloved Bapu’: PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Modi reached Raj Ghat in the morning and paid floral tributes at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP’s interim president JP Nadda.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary, October 2, 2019.
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary, October 2, 2019.(HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

The PM reached Raj Ghat, the samadhi of the Father of the Nation, in the morning and paid floral tributes. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP’s interim president JP Nadda.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi “for his everlasting contribution to humanity” and “pledged to continue to work hard to realise his dreams”.

Follow live updates on Gandhi Jayanti: News updates from Hindustan Times and all the latest news at this hour

 

He also visited Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the prime minister, in a tweet, said “Salute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary with the proclamation of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”

 

Later in the day, the prime minister will fly out to Ahmedabad for a visit to Sabarmati Ashram. He will participate in the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2019 programme there in the evening. He will declare India open defecation-free from the Sabarmati Riverfront and address a gathering of over 20,000 sarpanchs.

“Nearly half of the sarpanchs will be from Gujarat and rest from other states,” Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had said earlier. “The first step towards swachhta has been achieved by making the country open defecation-free. This will be announced by the PM on October 2 at Ahmedabad during the national sarpanch convention.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:19 IST

