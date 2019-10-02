e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: ‘I kept feeling that Bapu would wake up any minute’: Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers clean a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 150 birth anniversary near Mantralaya in Mumbai.
Workers clean a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 150 birth anniversary near Mantralaya in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
         

‘I kept feeling that Bapu would wake up any minute’: Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee

Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the eldest of four children of Devadas and Lakshmi Rajagopalachari (the daughter of C Rajagopalachari), spoke about her father’s stint in Hindustan Times, her grandparents, and the changing face of Delhi. Bhattacharjee has dedicated her life to Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Read more here.

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi to declare country open defecation-free

The prime minister will make the announcement at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will address a crowd of over 20,000 sarpanchs.PM Modi will reach the Ahmedabad airport at around 6 pm. He will then leave for Sabarmati Ashram where he will pay his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Read more here.

Ford, Mahindra agree on $275 million deal for India, emerging markets

Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra will form a joint venture in India valued at $275 million to produce and sell vehicles in the country and export to emerging markets. Under the terms of the deal, which is likely to be finalised by mid-2020, Ford will transfer its local automotive assets, including both its car manufacturing plants in the country, and employees to the new entity, the companies said in a statement. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: ‘Kagiso Rabada is like South Africa’s bowling captain,’ Quinton de Kock

Hindustan Times spoke to De Kock about that process of forging a team out of new faces ahead of the first Test, and whether South African cricket is staring at a vacuum post the retirements of the likes of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla. Speaking of pacer Kagiso Rabada, de Kock said, he is holding his role now almost as the head of the bowling department. Read more here.

Joker movie review: Joaquin Phoenix delivers Oscar-worthy performance in controversial, distressing masterpiece

Todd Phillip’s Joker is at once a fable about moral decay, and a cautionary tale about societal division. The director in the movie looks at Arthur, a mentally ill loner, not with judgement, but with a mixture of pity and empathy. Read more here.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:48 IST

