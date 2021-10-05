Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election result: BJP wins 41 out of 44 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar municipal corporation elections, bagging 41 out of 44 seats that went to polls on Sunday. The results have been a major setback for Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that won two and one seats respectively.

BJP and Congress had fielded their candidates on all 44 seats while the AAP contested from 40 seats.

In the previous Gandhinagar municipal corporation elections, Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP as both parties bagged 16 seats each. However, a surprise defection from Congress councillor Pravin Patel and his aide helped BJP form the body in the corporation, with Patel becoming the mayor of Gujarat's capital city.

After AAP won 27 out of 120 contested seats in the Surat municipal corporation election held earlier this year, all eyes were on the new entrant. But the three-pronged contest has helped the BJP this time in Gandhinagar.