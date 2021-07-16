Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gandhinagar Railway Station: 5-star hotel, green building, state-of-the-art lighting
india news

Gandhinagar Railway Station: 5-star hotel, green building, state-of-the-art lighting

The redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway station has been designed to be disabled-friendly
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The Gandhinagar railway station’s external facade will feature state-of-the-art lighting themes with a wide selection of 32 themes to choose from

The Gandhinagar railway station which will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is now set to house world-class amenities at par with modern airports. The Indian Railways shared an old photo of Gandhinagar Capital railway station on Thursday, a day before its scheduled inauguration. The before and after photo puts into picture all the new additions.

Read on to find out more about the new Gandhinagar Railway station:

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate major railway projects in Gujarat today

1. The redeveloped station has been designed to be disabled-friendly and has been provided with a special low height ticketing booking window, lifts, ramps, dedicated parking area

2. A five-star hotel has been built atop the platform, construction of which was started way back in 2017. The luxury hotel will have 318 rooms and will be operated by a private entity. It is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of 790 crore.

3. The hotel has been built to host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at the Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre just opposite the railway station.

4. Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD), a Joint Venture Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), was formed between the government of Gujarat and the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) for the redevelopment of the station.

5. The entire building has been constructed keeping in tune with green building features.

6. The railway station’s external facade will feature state-of-the-art lighting themes with a wide selection of 32 themes to choose from.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gandhinagar railways news
TRENDING NEWS

Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP