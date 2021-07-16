Gandhinagar Railway Station: 5-star hotel, green building, state-of-the-art lighting

The Gandhinagar railway station which will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is now set to house world-class amenities at par with modern airports. The Indian Railways shared an old photo of Gandhinagar Capital railway station on Thursday, a day before its scheduled inauguration. The before and after photo puts into picture all the new additions.

Read on to find out more about the new Gandhinagar Railway station:

1. The redeveloped station has been designed to be disabled-friendly and has been provided with a special low height ticketing booking window, lifts, ramps, dedicated parking area

2. A five-star hotel has been built atop the platform, construction of which was started way back in 2017. The luxury hotel will have 318 rooms and will be operated by a private entity. It is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of ₹790 crore.

3. The hotel has been built to host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at the Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre just opposite the railway station.

4. Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD), a Joint Venture Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), was formed between the government of Gujarat and the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) for the redevelopment of the station.

5. The entire building has been constructed keeping in tune with green building features.

6. The railway station’s external facade will feature state-of-the-art lighting themes with a wide selection of 32 themes to choose from.