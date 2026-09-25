Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai: Key routes to avoid today, check full list

Extensive traffic restrictions are in place in Mumbai today, amid Ganesh Visarjan processions being held across the city on Anant Chaturdashi. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road closures, diversions, one-way arrangements and no-parking restrictions across several traffic divisions to manage the movement of processions and crowds.

Crowd seen capturing Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol as it was being carried for the immersion (HT Photos by Pratik Chorge (Representational Image))

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The restrictions will stretch across South Mumbai, Central Mumbai and the city’s western and eastern suburbs. With immersion processions expected to draw heavy crowds, motorists are advised to steer clear of these routes unless travel is essential, especially during the busiest hours of the day.

South Mumbai

Maha Traffic E-Challan has released a statement saying the restrictions in Colaba will affect Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg. Around Marine Drive, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg will face closures as required.

In Kalbadevi and Girgaon, motorists should expect restrictions on JSS Road, Vithalbhai Patel Marg, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road and SVP Road. Baba Saheb Jayakar Marg will also face restrictions during processions.

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{{^usCountry}} In Pydhonie and DB Marg, affected roads include Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P D'Mello Road, MP Pundole Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg and Lamington Road. Tardeo will see restrictions on Pandita Ramabai Marg and AR Rangnekar Marg. Western suburbs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Pydhonie and DB Marg, affected roads include Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P D'Mello Road, MP Pundole Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg and Lamington Road. Tardeo will see restrictions on Pandita Ramabai Marg and AR Rangnekar Marg. Western suburbs {{/usCountry}}

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In Juhu-Andheri, affected roads include Caesar Road, J P Road, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Church Road. Gulmohar Road and V M Road will have one-way arrangements.

In Malad-Goregaon, Marve Road, parts of S V Road and M G Road will face restrictions. In Kandivali-Borivali, Damu Anna Date Marg, Bandarpakhadi Road, Marve Road, L T Road and Babu Bagwe Road will be affected.

Eastern suburbs

Bhandup and Mulund will see restrictions on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Tank Road and other roads near Mulund railway station. In Chembur, R C Marg and Hemu Kalani Marg will be affected, while heavy vehicles will also face restrictions.

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Parts of Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and BPT Road will also have heavy-vehicle restrictions.

Motorists travelling between north and south Mumbai have been advised to use the Mumbai Coastal Road wherever possible.