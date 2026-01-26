Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that construction work on the Ganga expressway be completed by the end of February 2026. Ganga expressway construction to be completed by end of Feb: Adityanath

Adityanath comprehensively reviewed the state's major infrastructure, irrigation, energy, education, and industrial development projects in a high-level meeting on Sunday.

"Mega infrastructure and development projects are rapidly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a new centre of economic prosperity and investment, and completing all these schemes in a time-bound and quality manner is the government's topmost priority," Adityanath said.

While reviewing the Ganga expressway project, the chief minister directed that the construction work be completed by the end of February 2026.

He said, "The 594-kilometre-long Ganga expressway will provide historic strength to the state's connectivity and will become a strong base for industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities."

In the meeting, it was informed that this expressway will pass through 12 districts and will directly benefit over 500 villages. Testing is being conducted based on modern technical standards, such as the roughness index and riding comfort index, for road quality assessment.

Way-side amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control systems are being developed according to high standards.

While reviewing the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Adityanath said, "The Jewar airport is going to become a major centre of Uttar Pradesh's global connectivity, investment, and employment generation. With its launch, Uttar Pradesh is going to advance new possibilities as an air cargo hub. Therefore, preparation for its coming phases should be ensured in time."

It was informed in the meeting that with the operation of the first phase of the airport, modern facilities will be available to more than one crore passengers annually.

During the review of the Middle Ganga Canal project , Adityanath said, "Irrigation projects are an important medium for increasing agricultural production and farmers' income."

It was announced in the meeting that upon completion of this project, the irrigation facility will expand into large agricultural areas of Amroha, Moradabad, and Sambhal districts, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

While reviewing hydro-electric projects of Rihand and Obra areas, the chief minister said, "Strengthening energy security is essential for the state's industrial development."

"Development in Uttar Pradesh means not just construction, but implementing time-bound, quality, and public-utility projects on the ground," Adityanath noted.

He directed the officers to regularly review all major projects and move the works forward rapidly, so that the state's development journey continues to move ahead with continuous strength.

