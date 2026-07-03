Gangster Anmol Bishnoi moves court to surrender in 2024 Salman Khan house firing case

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has moved a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking permission to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case, saying it was necessary to enable him to participate in the proceedings and ensure a fair trial.

The case relates to the firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra in 2024.

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In his application, Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its case relating to the alleged terror-gangster nexus involving the syndicate led by his older brother Lawrence Bishnoi, said he wished to voluntarily surrender before the Mumbai court “to face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice”.

He submitted that although he is already in judicial custody in the NIA case, he cannot physically appear before the Mumbai court unless appropriate directions are issued.

He has, therefore, sought a production warrant to the jail authorities so that his surrender can be formally recorded and appropriate remand proceedings, either physical or virtual, can be conducted.

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{{^usCountry}} The case relates to the firing outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on the morning of April 14, 2024, when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire before fleeing. The Mumbai Police later invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), alleging the attack was carried out at the behest of the Bishnoi network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case relates to the firing outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on the morning of April 14, 2024, when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire before fleeing. The Mumbai Police later invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), alleging the attack was carried out at the behest of the Bishnoi network. {{/usCountry}}

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Anmol Bishnoi was deported from the US in November 2025, and arrested by the NIA upon his arrival in connection with its investigation into the alleged terror-gangster network.