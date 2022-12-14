Gangster Mukhtar Ansari sent to ED custody for 10 days in money laundering case
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:30 PM IST
The sessions court here on Wednesday sent jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari to 10-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in a 2021 money laundering case.
The court allowed Ansari’s lawyers to contact him during the remand period on the condition that they won’t interfere in ED’s proceedings. The gangster was taken for medical examination and then to ED office at Civil Lines for questioning.
Earlier this year, ED attached seven immovable assets of Ansari worth ₹1.48 crore.
“Questioning will reveal more details about his illegally earned movable and immovable assets,” an ED officer said.
