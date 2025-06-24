Gangster Romil Vohra killed in police encounter near Delhi-Haryana border

Gangster Romil Vohra, charged under cases linked to multiple murders and arms cases in Delhi, was killed in an encounter near the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. Vohra was a part of the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang.

The encounter was carried out by the Delhi police, and two special cell officers were also injured during gunfire exchange. The two officers – Sub-inspectors Pravin and Rohan – were a part of the counter-intelligence unit and were rushed to the hospital after the encounter, according to ANI.

Vohra was a part of the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. The Haryana government had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for him, an official told PTI news agency.

Vohra was wanted for his involvement in multiple offences, including under charges of murder and extortion. He had, very recently, shot a liquor businessman from Kurukshetra on June 14. The victim, Shantanu, ran liquor businesses in 12 districts of Haryana. Vohra was also wanted for a triple murder case which took place in Yamunangar.

Romil opened fire, attempted to escape

The police had received an input from the Haryana police on Vohra's presence near the border area. Following this, the Delhi police conducted a joint-operation on the intervening night of June 23 and June 24.

In an attempt to escape from police custody, Romil opened fire, following which the police retaliated, according to officers. “Vohra opened fire on a joint team of the Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Haryana Police near Dera Mandi when they attempted to apprehend him around dawn,” a senior police official told PTI.

He added that Vohra and two special cell officers were injured in the retaliatory firing by the Delhi police. Both officers sustained bullet injuries and are under medical observation, as per PTI.

Police said that a case had been registered in the matter under relevant sections, with investigation underway.