Gangster who escaped from police custody in Delhi hospital shootout gunned down

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, an alleged gangster who escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, was gunned down by the Delhi Police’s special cell in an encounter at an apartment in outer Delhi’s Rohini early Sunday
By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The gangster was declared dead on arrival at hospital. (Representational photo/Getty Images)

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, an alleged gangster who escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, was gunned down by the Delhi Police’s special cell in an encounter at an apartment in outer Delhi’s Rohini early Sunday.

An associate of Fajja, who allegedly provided him shelter as several police teams were hunting for him for the last three days, has been arrested, police said.

“In an exchange of fire with the team of Special Cell in a flat in Sector 14 Rohini, Kuldeep Fajja was injured. He was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead,” said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

Fajja, who was allegedly a close aide of jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi, was being escorted to GTB Hospital for treatment on Thursday, when about 10 armed men who arrived in an SUV, freed him by firing at the police and attacking them with chilli powder.

While one of the alleged attackers was shot dead, another was injured, but Fajja managed to escape by snatching the motorcycle of a passerby. The escorting policemen involved in the shootout escaped without bullet injuries.

Since then, several police teams were hunting for him.

Early Sunday, the special cell received a tip off about Fajja hiding in Tulsi Apartments in Rohini sector 14. Around 12.45 am, the police team cordoned off his flat and asked him to surrender, but Fazza allegedly fired at the police team which returned the fire.

