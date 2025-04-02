Gaurav Gogoi set to open argument for Congress on Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will open the argument on behalf of the Congress during the debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tables the bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Gaurav Gogoi said that the clause-by-clause discussion on Waqf bill was not held in the JPC.(ANI)

The opposition have strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and accusing BJP of attempting to "take away" the rights of Muslims.

Gaurav Gogoi said that the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the Constitution and minorities.

"Clause-by-clause discussion, which should have happened in the JPC, was not done. The government's attitude from day one has been to bring such a law which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will disturb the peace in the country," Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest against the bill infront of Parliament by wearing black attire and holding a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill."

On the other hand Kiren Rijiju said that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them."

He further said that the bill was being introduced after a lot of thought and preparation.

"When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation," Rijiju further added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in Parliament on today. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House.

With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.