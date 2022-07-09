Gauri Lankesh murder trial adjourned till August 8

Following a week-long trial, a special court in Bengaluru on Friday adjourned the matter in the activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case to next month.

In the hearing that started from Monday onwards, in total nine witnesses were examined.

On Friday, justice CM Joshi, who is presiding over the special Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) court adjourned the case to August 8. The hearing will continue till August 13.

On Friday, the defence lawyers continued the cross-examination of a witness (names have been withheld as per court’s directions) who was employed with Lankesh. On Thursday, the witness had provided details about the journalist’s whereabouts before her murder. The defence lawyers also questioned the witness over her alleged links with the Naxals who had visited Lankesh’s office, to which the employee responded in negative.

Two other witnesses had also provided details of the recoveries and of the inquest proceedings conducted by the police.

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar home in Bengaluru. As many as 17 people have been named as accused in the case. The trial in the case started on May 27, close to five years since the murder.

On the first day of the hearing, defence lawyers of the accused had moved a petition seeking that the trial to be conducted only in the physical presence of their clients. The lawyers said they needed to consult their clients during hearings.

To this, the judge said that the lawyers had the right to seek the presence of some of the accused but they cannot insist on physical presence.

However, the court ordered for all the accused lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to be made part of the trial via video conference and said the advocates will be allowed to consult their clients over the phone or meet them physically.

“The virtual presence has been accepted as a mode of physical consultancy. The defence may contact their clients via telephonic conversations. The Arthur jail authorities have been instructed to arrange for the telephonic communication,” said the judge.