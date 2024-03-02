 Gautam Adani attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Gautam Adani attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Gautam Adani attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika - daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday night to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The business magnate was accompanied by his wife Priti.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika - daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12.

The Ambanis are hosting lavish three-day pre-wedding celebrations for the couple in Gujarat's Jamnagar with guests from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons, attending the festivities. Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in attendance.

The invitees also include international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

As the festivities began on Friday, the guests were entertained by singer Rihanna with a special performance. On the second day, the celebrations were held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar with the theme ‘A Walk on the Wildside’. They are ending the day with a potpourri of desi activities.

On Sunday - the third day of the grand pre-wedding bash, the guests will witness two events - 'Tusker Trails' and ‘Hashtakshar’. The first event will be held outdoors where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the final event, they will be dressed in ’heritage Indian attire'.

