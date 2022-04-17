Gautam Gambhir condemns Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti: ‘neither deserve to be called…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday condemned the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a day celebrated as the birthday of Hindu god Hanuman. The cricketer-turned-politician assured that the culprits will get the “harshest punishment”, saying they don't deserve to be called “Delhiites”.

“Stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti procession is sad and condemnable. Those who do this neither deserve to be called Delhiites nor to live here. I want to appeal to all to maintain peace. The culprits will get the harshest punishment!” Gambhir tweeted.

A scuffle broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups in Jahangirpuri when a procession of 350-400 people to mark Hanuman Jayanti was crossing the area. It then escalated into stone pelting, according to eyewitnesses and police officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The reason behind the scuffle was not immediately clear and eyewitnesses who spoke to HT were divided. While some claimed that the attack on the procession was unprovoked, others said there were attempts to hoist saffron flags on a mosque amid provocative sloganeering.

Police are yet to confirm the sequence of events and said the matter was under investigation.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the situation in the northwest district was under control and “adequate additional force” was deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. He urged citizens not to pay heed to rumours and fake news as several unverified claims started doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 arrests have been made in connection with the violence, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The senior police official said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

