Gautam Gambhir receives another threat mail hours after security tightened at his Delhi home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a second death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', hours after he received the first threat from the terrorist group, following which the Delhi police enhanced the security outside his residence in Rajendra Nagar area.

According to news agency ANI which quoted the Delhi police, Gambhir received the second death threat along with a video containing footage from outside his residence attached with it.

The police have already tightened the security outside his residence and are currently investigating the matter.

People familiar with the development said the former cricketer approached police on Wednesday morning regarding the threat mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’.

In a letter to the deputy police commissioner (central) Shweta Chauhan, the MP said he received a threat mail, which read, “We’re going to kill you and your family.” He also urged police to register a First Information Report on the matter apart from providing him enhanced security.

Speaking to news agency PTI, deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was received from Gaurav Arora, personal secretary to Gambhir, at Rajendra Nagar police station. "The complaint alleged that an unidentified person had sent an email on Tuesday on the email ID of Gautam Gambhir threatening to kill him and his family members," she said.

"On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir’s) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajendra Nagar area. The police are currently enquiring into the source of the complaint," the DCP added.