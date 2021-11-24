Gautam Gambhir claims receiving death threats from ISIS, approaches police

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir claimed that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', according to news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP central, told ANI that Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police in this regard. “Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence,” Chauhan added.

In a letter to the police, Gambhir divulged details of the email, which he claims was sent by ISIS Kashmir. It read that the terrorist group is going to kill him and his family.

The BJP MP has been a vocal critic of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. In February this year, Gambhir had said that there should be any kind of relations with Pakistan till the issue of cross border terrorism is over. He added that the life of Indian soldiers is more important than anything else.

Last year, Gambhir slammed Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi had raked up the issued of Kashmir on May 15 last year by saying "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place.

“It is unfortunate. Such comments are a reflection of your (Shahid) and your country's (Pakistan) thinking,” Gambhir had said on May 17, 2020.