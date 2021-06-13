Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Gave me dirty water to drink, trampled upon my hands...': Indore cops booked for assaulting vegetable seller
india news

'Gave me dirty water to drink, trampled upon my hands...': Indore cops booked for assaulting vegetable seller

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:07 AM IST
A case was also registered against the policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for assaulting the vegetable seller.(Representative image/PTI)

Two policemen, working at Chandan Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, were suspended for beating up a vegetable seller while probing an alleged case of theft. A case was also registered against them.

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.

The two policemen took him to Sirpur pond on June 4 and beat him "brutally with plastic pipes and sticks." The alleged theft took place three to four months ago, Ganwane added.

"Again, on June 5, they took me to the police station and thrashed me after tying me up," Ganwane told news agency ANI. "When I asked for water, they gave me dirty water to drink and also trampled upon my hands. I was allowed to go later," he added.

Mahesh Chand Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Indore West, said action has been taken against the two policemen.

"A case has been registered against the two police personnel and they have been suspended," Jain said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandan nagar madhya pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP