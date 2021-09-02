Geelani’s family alleges forced burial at night amid clampdown in Kashmir

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Thursday buried in a quiet funeral at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora amid a clampdown on movement and communications in Kashmir. The burial took place around 4.30am amid tight security with Geelani’s family alleging police forcibly took away his body for burial.

Geelani’s son, Nayeem, said police officers approached them and told them they will have to carry out the burial at the local graveyard before dawn. “We requested the police since he desired to be buried at Eidgah (in old Srinagar), we want to bury him there in the morning... The officer in charge...told us that there is pressure from higher officials to bury him at night,” he said. He added police forcibly took away the body at 3 am. “The body was taken to a local mosque and later buried after religious formalities. After police snatched the body, they asked us to attend the funeral, which we refused.” Nayeem said they went to his father’s grave in the morning. “We requested police to allow all the relatives to come till the morning after that we will hold the funeral, but they refused.”

Nayeem said even after his death, authorities were fearful of his father. “They (government) thought that this death could trigger an upheaval.” Nayeem said his father developed a breathing problem at 9.30 pm on Wednesday. “We put him on the oxygen support, but he passed away around 10 pm.”

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar refused to comment on allegations of the forcible snatching of Geelani’s body.

Geelani, the face of separatism in Kashmir for over three decades, died after a prolonged illness at 91. The separatist leader, who spent around two decades in jail, was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.

As soon as the news of Geelani’s death broke, authorities enhanced security across the Valley. Hundreds of security personnel patrolled streets, put up barricades, and sealed key roads to restrict the movement of people in a clampdown similar to the one imposed after the nullification of the region’s semi-autonomous status in 2019. Shops and businesses were shuttered while the movement of vehicles was restricted. Internet connections and mobile networks were snapped and even journalists were prevented from covering the funeral. Only post-paid mobiles of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited were working in Kashmir.

Security forces were deployed across Kashmir and all the roads leading to Hyderpora were sealed. Officials said additional troops were deployed especially in Srinagar’s old city and north Kashmir including Geelani’s native Sopore. Vehicles were stopped at several places and prevented from moving to Srinagar and other major towns.

Vijay Kumar, the inspector general, announced restrictions late last night as a preventive measure. Officials said police had been conducting mock drills related to Geelani’s funeral as his condition worsened.

News agency Press Trust of India reported Geelani’s family was asked to carry out the burial at night as a precautionary measure because of intelligence reports that suggested some “anti-national elements” may create a law-and-order situation. It cited unnamed officials and added authorities took Geelani’s body and buried him according to rituals under heavy police protection.

Geelani was known for his hardline stance and advocated Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan, which observed a day of official mourning and flew flags at half-staff.