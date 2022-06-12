Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Geert Wilders says death threats make him more proud to support Nupur Sharma

"I am not India nor a Hindu," tweeted Dutch politician Geert Wilders who has been supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the Prophet row.
Geert Wilders said he received hundreds of death threats for supporting ‘brave Nupur Sharma’. (AFP)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders who extended his support to former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the controversies over her comment on the Prophet said he was receiving hundreds of death threats but they make him even more determined and proud to support her.

Widely criticised for his Islam-bashing, the Dutch politician on Sunday tweeted that he was neither Indian nor a Hindu but was supporting Nupur Sharma as he believed secularism should not mean that 'demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not'. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly defend and support Nupur Sharma, Geert Wilders said, "Only criminals and terrorists use street violence to express their religious intolerance and hate."

 

Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended from the BJP following her controversial remarks on the Prophet which created ripples in the country and outside, is at the centre of the ongoing violence India is witnessing. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka saw protests demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest.

The Dutch MP has been tweeting in support of Nupur Sharma and has also criticised protests against her in India.

Geert Wilders' Twitter account was temporarily suspended in April for his anti-Islam tweet in which he mentioned Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

 

