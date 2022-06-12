Geert Wilders says death threats make him more proud to support Nupur Sharma

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders who extended his support to former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the controversies over her comment on the Prophet said he was receiving hundreds of death threats but they make him even more determined and proud to support her.

Widely criticised for his Islam-bashing, the Dutch politician on Sunday tweeted that he was neither Indian nor a Hindu but was supporting Nupur Sharma as he believed secularism should not mean that 'demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not'. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly defend and support Nupur Sharma, Geert Wilders said, "Only criminals and terrorists use street violence to express their religious intolerance and hate."

I am not Indian nor a Hindu.



But I know one thing.



Secularism should not mean that demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not.



So when #napursharma reacted to someone demeaning Hindu Gods it was totally justified.#IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma.



Hundreds of death threats.



It makes me even more determined and proud supporting her.



For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma pic.twitter.com/gsl6tnJAoF — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended from the BJP following her controversial remarks on the Prophet which created ripples in the country and outside, is at the centre of the ongoing violence India is witnessing. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka saw protests demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest.

The Dutch MP has been tweeting in support of Nupur Sharma and has also criticised protests against her in India.

Geert Wilders' Twitter account was temporarily suspended in April for his anti-Islam tweet in which he mentioned Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON