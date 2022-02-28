Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gehlot, Baghel meet Rahul over post-poll plans
india news

Gehlot, Baghel meet Rahul over post-poll plans

Gehlot, who is the chief minister of Rajasthan, and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Twitter / @INCIndia)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 05:42 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Ritesh Mishra, Jaipur/chhattisgarh

With results to assembly elections in five states scheduled just weeks away, senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel met party MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss the party’s electoral performance, post-poll strategies and management on Sunday.

Gehlot, who is the chief minister of Rajasthan, and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital

During the meeting, discussions on a long-pending clearance to Rajasthan for mining coal from Parsa East and Kanta Besan in Chhattisgarh were also taken up, functionaries familiar with developments said.

“An assessment of the ongoing elections in five states was done; what will be our situation and what next should be done. And even after the elections…this is also an agenda,” Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Topics
bhupesh baghel ashok gehlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP