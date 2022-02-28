Gehlot, Baghel meet Rahul over post-poll plans

With results to assembly elections in five states scheduled just weeks away, senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel met party MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss the party’s electoral performance, post-poll strategies and management on Sunday.

Gehlot, who is the chief minister of Rajasthan, and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital

During the meeting, discussions on a long-pending clearance to Rajasthan for mining coal from Parsa East and Kanta Besan in Chhattisgarh were also taken up, functionaries familiar with developments said.

“An assessment of the ongoing elections in five states was done; what will be our situation and what next should be done. And even after the elections…this is also an agenda,” Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

