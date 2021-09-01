Gehlot hits out at BJP-ruled states over inaction in attacks on daily wagers

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over attacks on the poor and daily wagers because of their religion.

“Videos are continuously appearing on social media from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh showing poor daily wage labourers, hawkers, and street vendors being assaulted on the basis of religion. The situation is even more worrying that the governments there are not taking any action,” he tweeted. He added communalism was being encouraged through inaction and added this violates Constitutional provisions that promise freedom of religion and prevention of discrimination. “It is very sad to see such incidents happen in a secular democratic country like India and no concrete action is taken...” Gehlot added such incidents will not be tolerated in Rajasthan. “Strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb communal harmony. “

BJP leader Ram Lal Sharma said Gehlot should focus on increasing crimes in Rajasthan instead of pointing fingers at others.