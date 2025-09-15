Gemini AI vintage saree trend shocks woman with ‘creepy’ result. Here's what happened

A woman took to social media platform Instagram and shared a reel narrating how she encountered “something creepy” after trying the vintage saree trend – a viral AI photo-editing feature powered by Google's Gemini Nano model – which turns photos of users into elegant-looking images of them in sarees with vintage backdrops. The woman, who goes by @jhalakbhawnani on Instagram (in pic), said the AI-generated image featured a mole on her left arm - a detail that’s accurate in real life.(@jhalakbhawnan)

Jhalak Bhawnani, who goes by @jhalakbhawnani on Instagram, said in the now-viral reel that she hopped on the viral vintage saree trend and generated an image on Gemini giving a prompt and later found something that scared her.

“I generated my image and I found something creepy… so a trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image on Gemini with a prompt and Gemini converts it into saree… I tried it last night and I found something very creepy on this,” she said.

What ‘creeped’ the woman

The woman showed the image she uploaded on Gemini – a picture of her in green-coloured full-sleeve suit.

She then showed the Gemini result after the prompt, which turned her image into a portrait of her in a black saree and a sleeveless blouse. The woman said she found the AI-generated image very attractive and posted it on Instagram as well.

Here comes the “creepy” bit – The woman pointed out that the AI-generated image featured a mole on her left arm — a detail that’s accurate in real life, but not visible in the original photo she uploaded, since she was wearing a full-sleeve outfit. This left her wondering how the AI “knew” about the mole, sparking concerns about how much personal data these tools might be accessing or inferring.

“How Gemini knows I have mole in this part of my body? You can see this mole… this is very scary, very creepy… I am still not sure how this happened. I wanted to share this information with all of you. Please be safe… whatever you're uploading on social media or AI platforms,” the woman said.

The video shared by Jhalak Bhawnani had over 43 lakh views and over 2,77,000 shares by Monday afternoon.

Several people flagged concerns regarding privacy of users, however, one person commented on the reel that all Google services are interconnected.

“Gemini is Google's. All your photos on your Gmail-photos-drive can be read by Google and all your social media posts are also already available in database,” the user commented.