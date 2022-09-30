Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as India's new CDS, says ‘will try to fulfill…’

General Anil Chauhan on Friday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first CDS. Gen Chauhan said he was proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian armed forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. We will tackle all challenges & difficulties together," ANI quoted the CDS as saying.

Before assuming charge of the CDS, Gen Chauhan paid tributes to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the India Gate complex. He was also accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the lawns of the South Block in the Raisina Hills. Army chief General Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna were also present there.

It is the first time a three-star officer has been brought back from retirement to hold a four-star rank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Born on May 18, 1961, Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. The three chiefs, General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar, were commissioned into their respective services later

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Gen Chauhan held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.

Gen Chauhan has the mandate to implement the ambitious theaterisation plan that seeks to ensure tri-services synergy and prepare the military for future security challenges by rolling out integrated military commands.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail