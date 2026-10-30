Germany needs over 90,000 Indian workers every year, Piyush Goyal recalls foreign minister's response

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Germany needs at least 90,000 Indian workers every year, recalling a conversation with the German foreign minister, who told him that the country's demand was “far more” than that.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at the 4th ISID-IDRA National Conference on India’s Industrial Transformation, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Speaking at the ISID-IDRA fourth national conference in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted how the perception of Indians abroad has changed over the years.

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“When Indians used to go abroad, our passport had little value. They used to look down on us. Now there’s been a 360-degree change,” he said.

Later in his speech, Goyal recalled his conversation with the German foreign minister about the country's demand for Indian workers.

“When the German foreign minister met me, I said Germany needs 90,000 Indian workers every year. He said, ‘No, no, we need far more,’” Goyal said.

Also Read: 'Indians don't create disturbance on streets': Piyush Goyal's praise for diaspora amid Europe protests

Germany attracts record 70,000 Indian students

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks come amid a growing Indian diaspora in Germany. Indian student enrolment in the country rose 17.5% to 69,816 in the winter semester of 2025-26, making Indians the largest international student group there, HT reported earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come amid a growing Indian diaspora in Germany. Indian student enrolment in the country rose 17.5% to 69,816 in the winter semester of 2025-26, making Indians the largest international student group there, HT reported earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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The figures, highlighted by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) India and reported by The PIE News, mark an increase of nearly 10,400 students in a year.

Germany had 2.86 million university students in the latest figures cited by The PIE News, including 516,820 international students, who account for about 18% of the total student population. Indian students make up 13.5% of the international student population and 2.4% of all university students.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) India described the growing Indian presence as a sign of strengthening academic and scientific ties between the two countries, noting that students were choosing Germany not only for degrees but also for research, innovation and international career opportunities.

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Germany's relatively low cost of education is another major draw, with most public universities charging no tuition fees. Students, however, are generally required to pay semester contributions, while some programmes and institutions have separate tuition charges.

Goyal on ‘AI-proof professions’

In a separate set of remarks in Berlin on Friday, Goyal said handicrafts, handlooms, culinary strengths and tourism were among the sectors in India that could be less susceptible to artificial intelligence. He said the commerce ministry had begun identifying “AI-proof professions” to prepare for the technological changes ahead and harness the skills of the country's youth.