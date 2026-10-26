'Indians don't create disturbance on streets': Piyush Goyal's praise for diaspora amid Europe protests

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Monday stated that the Indian community is a "peace-loving one" and that Indians "do not go on the street and create disturbance to society." Goyal's remarks in Berlin come amid ongoing protests in France, Italy and other parts of Europe. (Bloomberg)

Goyal's remarks in Berlin come amid ongoing protests in France, Italy and other parts of Europe. The minister's comments also come against the backdrop of a protest movement in India against the Election Commission.

"Important statistic is, how well you are respected in this country...Good part is you are very wanted, very welcome here. They know you don't indulge in vandalism. They know you don't go on the streets and create disturbance to society, like we are seeing in other parts of Europe. They know that the Indian people and the Indian community are peace-loving. They live with their families, they care for their families," said Goyal, adding that there may be certain exceptions which are "beyond our control."