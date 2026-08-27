Germany attracts record 70,000 Indian students: Why the country is emerging as a top study-abroad choice

The number of Indian students enrolled at German universities has climbed to a record high, with nearly 70,000 studying in the country as Germany gains ground as an alternative to traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Indian students in Germany hit record 70,000: What you need to know (Unsplash)

Indian enrolment increased 17.5% to 69,816 students in the winter semester 2025-26, according to figures highlighted by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) India and reported by The PIE News. The increase means Indians have become the largest international student group in Germany, with almost 10,400 more Indian students recorded in a single year.

The growth comes as Indian students reassess study-abroad plans amid rising education costs and tighter immigration policies in several popular destinations. Germany's comparatively low-cost public university system, research opportunities and pathways into the labor market are helping attract students who are looking beyond the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Why are so many Indian students choosing Germany? Cost remains one of Germany's biggest attractions. Most public universities do not charge tuition fees, although students are generally required to pay semester contributions. Some programs and institutions are exceptions.

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Germany has also expanded its English-taught programs, giving international students more options without requiring German-language proficiency at the start of their studies.

The country's research ecosystem and links with industry have added to its appeal, particularly among students looking at engineering, technology, business and other career-focused programs, PIE News reported.

Indians now make up a major share of international students Germany had 2,864,160 university students in the latest figures cited by The PIE News, including 516,820 students with foreign citizenship.

International students account for about 18% of the country's university population. Indian students make up 13.5% of the international student population and 2.4% of all university students.

DAAD India described the growing Indian presence as a sign of increasingly strong academic and scientific ties between India and Germany. The organization said Indian students were coming not only for degrees but also for research, innovation and international career opportunities.

New assessment requirement for some Indian applicants Indian students planning master's degrees also face a change ahead.

From the summer semester of 2027, the Digital Master Test, or dMAT, will form part of the APS documentation process for selected Indian applicants whose previous degrees are in areas including engineering, commerce, accounting, finance, economics, business and management.

The computer-based assessment is designed to give German universities a standardized reference when assessing applicants from India's large and varied higher education system.

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The test will not replace APS document verification, degree recognition or university-specific admission requirements.

What Indian students should know The record enrolment shows that Germany is becoming an increasingly important destination for Indian students. But the rising numbers also underline the need to look beyond tuition costs when comparing universities.

Germany's growing popularity among Indian students reflects a broader shift in study-abroad choices. With nearly 70,000 Indians now enrolled, the country has moved firmly into the mainstream of India's overseas education market.