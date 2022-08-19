Get seniors to approve Op-Eds, articles, NITI Aayog tells employees

NITI Aayog has asked people associated with the government think tank to get seniors to approve their Op-Eds and articles before sending them for publication to media organisations. A circular in this regard was issued on May 12 with the approval of the then chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The undersigned is directed to convey for strict compliance that all Op-Eds/Articles written by Officers/ Officials of NITI Aayog, in which they identify themselves as an officer/ official/ employee of NITI Aayog, that are sent for external publication in newspapers/ magazines/ news sites etc. must be duly approved by the respective Adviser. Articles by Senior Advisers/ Advisers/ Vertical Heads should be approved by the CEO,” said the circular.

It added all the Op-Eds and articles must be sent only through the communication vertical for a call on whether they meet the “minimum acceptable quality standards for external publication”.

The circular was issued days after Suman Bery took charge as vice-chairman of the think tank on May 1.

NITI Aayog officials said similar circulars have been issued in the past as well. A spokesperson for the think tank said NITI Aayog has issued general advisories from time to time, encouraging due diligence while publishing articles. “[It] has consistently encouraged its employees to think and express themselves creatively, keeping in mind Government conduct rules.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}