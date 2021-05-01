Getting demand for Oxygen Express from every area of the country: Railways

After the dry run of the first Oxygen Express on April 19 between Mumbai and Vizag, 25 Oxygen Express have completed the journey moving 56 full tankers and 813 tonne of liquid medical oxygen, the railways said on Saturday. The railways has also delivered 25 oxygen tankers to Uttar Pradesh, 10 to Maharashtra, 12 to Madhya Pradesh, five to Haryana and four to Delhi.

Briefing about the steps the Indian Railways took in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said the railways will ensure that oxygen reaches wherever necessary in the minimum possible time. "We are now receiving demand from every corner of the country and I want to reiterate the railways' commitment to service -- be it Oxygen express or covid coaches," the CEO said.

Providing state-wise break-up, the railways said, Haryana received its first and second Oxygen Express on Saturday carrying five tankers. The third Oxygen Express carrying 30.6 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in two tankers has already started from Angul and currently on its way to Haryana. Madhya Pradesh received its 2nd Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 metric tonne of oxygen to Jabalpur and Sagar from Bokaro yesterday. The 3rd Oxygen Express to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 metric tonne oxygen is on its way from Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by tonight.

Second 'Oxygen Express' to carry liquid oxygen from Bengal's Durgapur to Delhi

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its 8th Oxygen Express en route from Bokaro carrying 44.88 metric tonne oxygen in three tankers. Uttar Pradesh has already received approximately 355 metric tonne of oxygen so far and more is on its way to Lucknow. Delhi will receive its 120 MT of LMO in 6 tankers from Durgapur in the next 24 hrs. Telangana will also receive its first Oxygen Express currently on the way from Angul carrying 124.26 MT oxygen.

The railways has also deployed about 4,000 isolation coaches with 64,000 beds. These Isolation Coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network, it said.

The railways is running 1,390 special trains and 5,387 suburban services per day. A total of 26 special trains are being operated as clones of highly patronised trains. About 794 passenger services are also being operated. Overall, approximately 70 per cent of the train services have been restored.

To clear extra rush, the railways ran 370 additional train services as there was a high demand for trains in Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Manduadih, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow and Kolkata.