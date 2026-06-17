Panaji, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday questioned the state government's preparedness to deal with the possible impact of a Super El Niño event, alleging that the administration was focusing on publicity campaigns while ignoring a looming climate emergency. GFP chief Sardesai asks Goa govt to prepare for possible Super El Niño impact on state

In a post on social media platform X, Sardesai said the state government was busy organising events, celebrations and publicity campaigns even as warnings have been sounded about the possible impact of a Super El Niño on large parts of India.

He suggested the Goa government undertake a statewide assessment of water availability and reservoir levels.

"The Centre has raised alarm bells that the Super El Niño could severely impact large parts of India including Goa. For our debt-ridden state, this could mean water shortages, crop losses, forest fires, heat waves, declining groundwater levels, spikes in power demand, reduction in fish catch and serious public health risks," Sardesai said.

The former deputy CM asked the government to reveal its "Super El Niño Preparedness Plan", and urged it to immediately undertake a statewide assessment of water availability. He also sought contingency plans for drought-affected farmers, including alternate crop advisories and compensation packages, besides a heat action plan featuring public cooling centres and emergency medical response systems.

The GFP leader also demanded strengthening of forest fire surveillance and rapid response teams, measures to ensure drinking water security in vulnerable villages, and steps to protect fishermen and coastal communities from climate-related disruptions.

He said hospitals and primary health centres should be prepared to handle heat-related illnesses and dehydration cases, while groundwater conservation and rainwater harvesting initiatives should be launched before the situation worsens.

"A Super El Nino is not a political issue; it is a threat to lives, livelihoods and Goa's future. Governance is about anticipating crises, not reacting after disaster strikes," he said.

As per reports, climate models confirm that a powerful El Niño is actively developing, with meteorologists estimating a 40 per cent chance it evolves into a rare and extreme "Super El Niño", an intense warming of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean that triggers simultaneous worldwide extremes like severe droughts, floods, and unprecedented heatwaves.

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