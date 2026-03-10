Panaji, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology to the state assembly over a protest staged by a group of persons in the visitors' gallery in the House as entry passes were issued to them by his office. GFP MLA apologises over protest in Goa Assembly visitors' gallery

Four persons were arrested on March 6 after they protested inside the visitors' gallery of the House against the proposed dam on the Zuari River in Mirabag village in Kushawati District.

The accused had entered the House using passes issued by Sardesai's office, and Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Monday gave the GFP MLA a 24-hour deadline to tender an unconditional apology.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Sardesai said that he respects the Speaker, which is an ideal position in a democratic House.

He pointed out that he has been an MLA for 14 years and worked in the government and the Opposition.

"I have also served as a minister and deputy chief minister and therefore, understand the functioning of the House," the MLA said.

Legislators are given the right to issue passes, and he had issued such passes, he said, adding that he, however, cannot control how persons who have received these passes behave.

The GFP leader tendered an unconditional apology as ordered by the Speaker, while claiming that he had no knowledge about the behaviour or intentions of protesters.

"Had I known about their behaviour, would I have given them a pass? I could have even asked someone else to issue the pass," he said.

Sardesai also pointed out that while MLAs have the right to issue passes, the authority to allow people inside the assembly rests with the Speaker.

If MLAs are expected to take responsibility for the conduct of those who are issued passes, then the assembly would have to discuss the matter and frame a separate rule or law regarding it, he told the House.

