Ghanaian on expired visa held in Meghalaya for Bangladesh crossover with fake ID

Shillong: A 35-year-old Ghanaian national who arrived in India on a three-month visa in June was arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills for allegedly attempting to illegally cross over to Bangladesh using a fake identity, police said on Thursday. Police said that during interrogation he admitted he was travelling under a false name and had plans to cross over illegally (Representative photo)

Villagers in Nongtalang village spotted him near the border on Wednesday and intercepted him before handing him over to the police.

The accused had earlier identified himself as Stanley Obayendo, but during re-interrogation he said his real name was William Addo Agyei, a resident of Kumasi, Accra in Ghana, West Jaiñtia Hills superintendent of police (SP) Jagpal Singh said.

“During interrogation he admitted he was travelling under a false name and had plans to cross over illegally,” Singh added.

Agyei entered India on a medical visa in June 2025, valid for three months. He said he had applied for an extension but received no response from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Recently, he had received an email directing him to report to the FRRO or to the Banaswadi Police Station in Bengaluru.

Instead of complying, he allegedly took help from a tout identified as Frank, who promised to facilitate his illegal movement into Bangladesh via Meghalaya.

A case was registered against Agyei for travelling under a fake identity and for attempting to exfiltrate, police said.