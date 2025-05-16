Ghar main ghus kar’: Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at critics, calls Operation Sindoor a deterrent to Pakistan

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday hit out at those questioning India’s military response to the recent cross-border attacks, dismissing claims of losses and defending the operation as a decisive strike against terrorism. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament.(Sansad TV File)

She that India struck nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and, after Pakistan’s counterattack, disabled 11 of their airbases, with satellite images confirming both actions.

“Those simping for China’s vassal state Pakistan’s defence capability and buying into India losing jets, how does it escape their clouded minds that India demolished 9 terror camps right in the heart of Pakistan- ghar main ghus kar? ( satellite images as proof). That on escalatory response from Pakistan terrorist supporting Army that was deeply hurt with over 100 terrorists lives lost our defence service rendered 11 of their airbases unoperational? (Satellite images as proof),” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India jammed Chinese systems, downed Turkish drones in 23 minutes: Priyanka

The Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that India successfully intercepted Turkish drones using its air defence radars and quickly bypassed Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in 23 minutes.

“Thwarted the Turkish drones like mosquitoes with our air defence radars working as mosquito swatters? (Live videos) and those in love with China and their defence machines, why does it escape their PR driven head that the Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing their mission in just 23 minutes?” she said in her post.

She said Indian military jets are not mere showpieces but tools of national defence, used to target cross-border terror, and that this action would serve as a deterrent to Pakistan.

“Military jets aren’t expensive decorative pieces, they are to be deployed in the service of the nation and in this case their target was terror coming from across the border - repeatedly & brazenly while the world watched. This will be the deterrent Pakistan needed,” she added.