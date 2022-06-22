‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of International Yoga day

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Tuesday (June 21) organised a ‘Ghat Par Yog’ on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The event took place on the Signature Bridge Ghat in Delhi's Yamuna river. This was part of the special initiative by the NMCG to have ‘Ghat Par Yog’ on all Ganga ghats across India.

In Delhi, participants included a group of NGOs, officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with volunteers from the Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people. The event, which witnessed impressive participation, was held between 6am and 8am.

The Yoga session was conducted by Yogacharya Dayashankar Vidyalankar, consulate general of India, New York.

G Asok Kumar, director general of NMCG; DP Mathuria, executive director (technical) of NMCG; Satya Prakash Vashishth, executive director (admin) of NMCG; SR Meena, deputy director general (Projects) of NMCG; and Bharat Pathak, convener of Ganga Vichar Manch, also participated in the unique ‘Ghat Par Yog’ event on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the NGOs that were part of the event included Bharatiyam, Rotary Manthan, Tree Craze Foundation and others.

Overall, over 350 people took part in the event.

Under Namami Gange Programme, yoga sessions were conducted at more than 75 locations in states across Ganga Basin on Tuesday. The activities during the day were dedicated to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The events were organised through District Ganga Committees, the district-level arm of NMCG, who have been active the past few months in arranging the Ganga-specific activities in the river's basin.

The ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events were organised at nearly 145 locations in Ganga main stem states, including Uttar Pradesh (60), Uttarakhand (30), Jharkhand (150, Bihar (36) and West Bengal (4).

Notable participants in ‘Ghat Par Yog’

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.

In all Ganga stem states, district administration officials also participated in various activities on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in large numbers.

