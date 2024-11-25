Ghaziabad: Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand put under house arrest

Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was placed under house arrest by the police on Sunday. Priest Yati Narsinghanand has been placed under house arrest

The controversial priest's movement was restricted by the police on Sunday to prevent any disruption during a conference organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, an official told news agency PTI.

On Friday, Narsinghanand had urged the Hindu community to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

The priest and his disciples began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises as well when they were stopped by the police on Sunday.

Narsinghanand issued a statement saying that Raza, Madni and Owaisi had taken the gentlemanliness of Hindus as their weakness. He added that if they could gather a crowd to terrify Hindu people, he and his disciples would also stand in front of them.

Lipi Nagayach, ACP Wave City, said that the movement of Narsinghanand and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Yati Narsinghanand is currently out on bail after being implicated in multiple cases of hate speech. A public interest litigation was filed against the controversial priest in the Allahabad High Court after videos circulated on social media where he allegedly made objectionable comments against Islam.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza had flagged Narsinghanand's statements and commented that no proper action was being taken against the priest by Prime Minister Modi and the government.

"Two types of laws are running in the country - one for common citizens and the other for Muslims," he alleged, according to PTI.

