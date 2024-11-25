Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand put under house arrest

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 08:05 AM IST

Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was placed under house arrest and movement by him and his disciples was restricted by the police on Sunday

Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was placed under house arrest by the police on Sunday.

Priest Yati Narsinghanand has been placed under house arrest
Priest Yati Narsinghanand has been placed under house arrest

The controversial priest's movement was restricted by the police on Sunday to prevent any disruption during a conference organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, an official told news agency PTI.

Also Read: PIL filed to restrain Yati Narsinghanand from making controversial remarks

On Friday, Narsinghanand had urged the Hindu community to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

The priest and his disciples began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises as well when they were stopped by the police on Sunday.

Also Read: X post on Narsinghanand: Allahabad HC likely to hear Zubair’s petition next week

Narsinghanand issued a statement saying that Raza, Madni and Owaisi had taken the gentlemanliness of Hindus as their weakness. He added that if they could gather a crowd to terrify Hindu people, he and his disciples would also stand in front of them.

Also Read: 'Stones pelted at Ghaziabad temple where Yati Narsinghanand is head priest': BJP MLA

Lipi Nagayach, ACP Wave City, said that the movement of Narsinghanand and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Yati Narsinghanand is currently out on bail after being implicated in multiple cases of hate speech. A public interest litigation was filed against the controversial priest in the Allahabad High Court after videos circulated on social media where he allegedly made objectionable comments against Islam.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza had flagged Narsinghanand's statements and commented that no proper action was being taken against the priest by Prime Minister Modi and the government.

"Two types of laws are running in the country - one for common citizens and the other for Muslims," he alleged, according to PTI.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On