'Stones pelted at Ghaziabad temple where Yati Narsinghanand is head priest': BJP MLA

Nand Kishore Gurjar, BJP legislator from Ghaziabad's Loni seat, has claimed the crowd that had gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple here, had pelted stones at the temple during a protest against Yati Narsinghanand, its head priest, who is facing FIRs for his alleged offensive speech against Prophet Mohammad. Priest Yati Narsinghanand at the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' on Sunday. (PTI)

Also, Gurjar lambasted the police for not shooting ‘10-20 people.’

“The attack on the temple is an attack on Sanatan Dharma,” he is heard saying in a purported video, reported PTI.

“The police did a drama of lathi-charge at (Friday) night. They should have shot at least 10-20 people. This is an attack on the entire Hindutva. If 10-20 people die in a night, then there are no people to create such a ruckus,” the Loni MLA added.

Further, Gurjar questioned, “When slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda are raised’, do the people of Hindu society go and pelt stones at a mosque?”

He demanded a case against the alleged attackers under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

“It is an attack on the faith of Hindus. So NSA should be imposed and those who are not arrested, should be killed in an encounter by announcing a reward on their head,” Gurjar said.

He also defended Narsinghanand, saying the latter made the remark possibly in ‘anger.’

"What Maharaj ji (Yati) said is a different matter, and now with the kind of attacks that are constantly happening on Sanatan Dharma, daughters are being killed, the situation in Bangladesh, it is natural that he might have said something in anger.'' the BJP leader stated.

Meanwhile, security around the Dasna temple has been increased. Police have restricted the assembly of five or more people across the Uttar Pradesh city.

