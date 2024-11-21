Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

X post on Narsinghanand: Allahabad HC likely to hear Zubair’s petition next week

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 22, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The complaint, submitted by Tyagi, alleged that Zubair shared a video clip of an old programme featuring controversial priest Narsinghanand on October 3, 2024, to incite violence against him.

The Allahabad high court is likely to hear a petition next week filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, challenging an FIR registered against him by Ghaziabad police last month. Zubair is accused of promoting enmity among religious groups, along with other charges, following a complaint lodged by Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust.

Zubair’s post referred to Narsinghanand’s speech as “derogatory.” (PTI)
Zubair’s post referred to Narsinghanand’s speech as “derogatory.” (PTI)

The complaint, submitted by Tyagi, alleged that Zubair shared a video clip of an old programme featuring controversial priest Narsinghanand on October 3, 2024, to incite violence against him.

Tyagi further claimed that Zubair posted edited clips of the priest’s alleged incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammad on X, which were seen as an attempt to provoke radical sentiments. Zubair’s post referred to Narsinghanand’s speech as “derogatory.”

Zubair was charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 299 (acts to outrage religious feelings), 356(3) (defamation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

In his petition, Zubair has requested the high court to quash the FIR and grant protection from any coercive action. He contended that his post was merely an attempt to alert authorities to Narsinghanand’s actions, not an effort to incite violence or promote disharmony between religious groups.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On