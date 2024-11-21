X post on Narsinghanand: Allahabad HC likely to hear Zubair’s petition next week

The Allahabad high court is likely to hear a petition next week filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, challenging an FIR registered against him by Ghaziabad police last month. Zubair is accused of promoting enmity among religious groups, along with other charges, following a complaint lodged by Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust. Zubair’s post referred to Narsinghanand’s speech as “derogatory.” (PTI)

The complaint, submitted by Tyagi, alleged that Zubair shared a video clip of an old programme featuring controversial priest Narsinghanand on October 3, 2024, to incite violence against him.

Tyagi further claimed that Zubair posted edited clips of the priest’s alleged incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammad on X, which were seen as an attempt to provoke radical sentiments. Zubair’s post referred to Narsinghanand’s speech as “derogatory.”

Zubair was charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 299 (acts to outrage religious feelings), 356(3) (defamation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

In his petition, Zubair has requested the high court to quash the FIR and grant protection from any coercive action. He contended that his post was merely an attempt to alert authorities to Narsinghanand’s actions, not an effort to incite violence or promote disharmony between religious groups.