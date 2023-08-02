Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man over feeding a stray dog

Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man over feeding a stray dog

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 02, 2023 06:12 PM IST

The man objected the woman for feeding a stray dog in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik township.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman abused and thrashed a 79-year-old man at a high rise society in Crossings Republik township in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after the latter objected the woman for feeding a stray dog.

Woman thrashes man in Ghaziabad.(HT )

This is a developing story, Check back for updates

