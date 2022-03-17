Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Ghost of religion': Sunil Jakhar has a warning for Congress in Punjab
india news

'Ghost of religion': Sunil Jakhar has a warning for Congress in Punjab

Sunil Jakhar said the ghost of religion/caste/identity politics will haunt the Congress in Punjab in 2024 and beyond if corrective measures are not taken. 
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has raked up the issue of religion which apparently was a factor for which Charanjit Channi was made the chief minister. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has yet again hurled a Twitter attack on the party reeling from the recent loss of Punjab assembly election as he said the 'ghost of religion/caste/identity politics' will haunt the Congress in Punjab even in 2024 Lok Sabha election and beyond.

Following Congress's loss in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, Sunil Jakhar slammed former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior party leader Ambika Soni and held Channi's greed 'liable' for the party's performance in the state. He also indirectly blamed Ambika Soni for suggesting the name of Channi as the CM in the first place, after Amarinder Singh's exit.

RELATED STORIES

Before Charanjit Singh became Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, Sunil Jakhar's name was also doing the rounds and had Sunil Jakhar been made the CM, he would have been the first Hindu CM of Punjab. However, at that time, Ambika Soni made a statement that Punjab should get a Sikh CM. To this, Jakhar had said, "The making up of this Hindu vs Sikh issue is an insult to Punjab, which is so secular in character. We have faced so much in the state. It has come back to normal with so much effort."

The issue has been raked up again by Sunil Jakhar as the party is introspecting the recent loss in Punjab. Jakhar has said the perception that Channi was trying to create about his 'humble background' was shattered after the alleged recovery of cash from his nephew's premises. "Accept the truth. There is a problem and you promoted him and now you are trying to give him a clean chit," he said.

The Congress has blamed former chief minister Amarinder Singh for its poor performance in Punjab and Navjot Sidhu has been fired from the post of the Punjab Congress chief, along with the party chiefs of all states that went to the polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP